Portland’s Rachel Jennings seems to have made the right move when signing with Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, three years ago to play basketball.
The senior has learned a lot in her career both on and off the basketball court.
The main lesson for Jennings and all college athletes over the past 18 months is dealing with a worldwide virus that has impacted everyone.
Jennings counts her blessings that most of her games in her junior season were able to be played.
“We did get most of our conference games in last season,” Jennings said. “We had to get tested every week, which had us anxious. Last season was an example of play every game like it’s your last. It was always up in the air every week if we would play that weekend or not, or if our season would end.”
Jennings signed with Centre College after a stellar athletic career at Portland, including being a part of the 2017 Class AA volleyball state championship team while also playing basketball and softball.
Like all college students, adjustments were made in her freshman year that has allowed her to succeed at the next level.
“The best thing I’ve learned from being a student-athlete is time management,” Jennings said. “It is crucial to your success both in the classroom and on the court. My days consist of going to class, going to practice, and then doing homework. But I like it that way.”
The speed of the game also increases at the next level, and Jennings made that adjustment quickly.
“The girls are a lot bigger in college,” Jennings said. “So, learning to see the whole court was an important skill for me to improve on.”
There have been several highlights for Jennings at Centre College, including being named the Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week in January of 2020 during her sophomore campaign due to her play in games with Rhodes College and Hendrix (Arkansas) College. In the two games, Jennings scored in double figures and posted career-highs in rebounds and assists.
“It felt really good,” Jennings said. “I was getting all these messages from my friends and teammates congratulating me. I was so confused, because I didn’t even know I had gotten player of the week. It just feels good when your teammates are so supportive and happy for you.”
Jennings scored double figures in four games during her sophomore season, including 15 points in a contest with Berry (Georgia) College.
Now entering her final season at Centre, Jennings offers words of advice for future college students.
“Not everyone has the opportunity to take the sport to the next level, so do it,” Jennings said. “College athletics teach you so much more than Xs and Os. It prepares you for what’s next, how to handle challenges, and face adversity. More importantly, it gives you a family and memories that you will cherish forever.”
