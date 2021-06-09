Jerry Wayne Davenport, 69, of Portland, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 26, 2020, at Highpoint Hospice in Gallatin.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1951, to Margaret Perdue and the late James Davenport.
Along with his father, Mr. Davenport was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Key.
He is survived by: his mother, Margaret Perdue; sisters, Greta (Jimmy) Marshall, Lisa (Brad) Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
A graveside service was held on April 28 at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Franklin, Kentucky, with Ken Stevens officiating.
Jimmy Marshall, Ethan Perry, Ricky Perry, Lanny Pinson, Daniel Key and Grady Bullington served as pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.