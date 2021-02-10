Jimmie Douglas Heath, 92, of Portland, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
He was born in Mitcheville on Oct. 14, 1928, to the late Maxie Walker Heath and Clara Mai Staggs.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Heath was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Thurman, and his sisters — Geneva Hinton, Clara Shadowens and Mary Ann Redferin.
Mr. Heath is survived by: his wife, Lena Jane Heath; son, Clint (Teresa) Heath of Braselton, Georgia; grandchildren, Jason Hobdy (Elizabeth) of Columbia, Katie Brown (Jamey) of Commerce, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Ella and Ethan Brown; siblings, Jo Evelyn Gentry (Wayne) of Portland, Pasty Jackson (John) and John Shadowens (Martha).
A funeral service was held on Feb. 5 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Gary Pardue officiating.
Visitation was held on Feb. 4 and prior to the service on Feb. 5 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment followed in Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
