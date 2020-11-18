Two Portland men have returned home to open a restaurant and meal prep facility.
Jason Rogan and his cousin, Marcus Smith, are operating JM Food Services, which opened in late October. Located at 509B South Broadway, JM Food Services offers a meat-and-three option and also custom-made meals at the customer’s request.
“We do a meat and three and also some meal prepping,” said Rogan, who is the brother of Portland native and NBA player Corey Brewer. “Our No. 1 seller right now is our chess pie. Everyone loves that,”
Rogan said that chess pie and banana pudding are available every day, as well as a fruit tea that has become very popular with customers.
Meal prep options include grilled chicken, ground turkey, salmon, tilapia and ground beef, along with rice, red or sweet potatoes, broccoli and green beans. A full menu can be found on the facility’s Facebook page, JM Food Services.
Daily meat-and-three options are posted on Facebook each morning and have included meatloaf, chicken alfredo, pork tenderloin, baked chicken and wings.
“We do a different menu every day,” Rogan said. “It’s usually posted by 7 or 8 a.m. We also do catered events, especially with the holiday season coming.”
Meal preps are custom made using the available items and are prepared individually for $8 each. JM Food Services also plans to begin serving smoothies in the near future.
“It’s made for you, just what you want,” Rogan said.
Smith touted what he called Sunday dinner, which he said, “has gone really well for us so far.”
Rogan said that having his own restaurant was the culmination of a dream. He is a licensed chef and has experience at O’Charley’s, Cracker Barrel and Legends.
“I’ve got plenty of experience around food ... it’s all I’ve ever been in,” Rogan said. “I wanted to come back home and do this.”
Smith added, “We’re both hometown boys, both Portland Panthers. Everyone’s been really supporting us.”
JM Food Services is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Smith said that hours could expand depending on how business goes.
For more information, individuals can visit the Facebook page or call 615-756-1213.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
