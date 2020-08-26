Jo Ann Brady, 79, of Portland, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Franklin, Kentucky, on Jan. 10, 1941, to the late Raymond Gilbert Hardin and Ola Mae Dixon Hardin.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Brady.
She is survived by: her children, Katherine (Steve) Daniels of Gallatin, Teresa (Chip) Sullivan of Joelton, Lehman (Jill) Brady of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Patrick (Shannon) Hodges, Ben (Leah) Hodges, Megan (fiancé, Trent Norwood) Hodges, Kacy Sullivan, Brady Sullivan, Allie Brady; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Doug Hardin, Judy Sullivan, Jack Hardin, Carolyn Barker, Dan Hardin, and Paul Hardin.
A funeral service was held on Aug. 19 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Tim Colovos officiating.
Visitation was held on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Patrick Hodges, Ben Hodges, Brady Sullivan, Eric Abutrab, Branley Corlew Hodges, Curtis Tomlinson, Trent Norwood and Eli Bennett served as pallbearers.
Steve Daniels, Chip Sullivan, Doug Hardin, Jack Hardin, Dan Hardin and Paul Hardin were honorary pallbearers.
Interment was held at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Franklin, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Portland First Baptist Church backpack ministry by mailing those to 106 North Broadway, Portland, Tenneessee, 37148.
