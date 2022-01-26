The Portland girls were outshot 20-9 from the field enroute to a 45-28 loss to visiting Jo Byrns last Monday evening.
The Lady Panthers trailed 16-11 after one quarter and faced a nine-point deficit at intermission.
Jo Byrns built a double-digit advantage in the third and went up by 19 late in the contest.
“I thought the girls played and competed,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher remarked. “We just struggled to score, even though we got the shots we wanted.”
The Lady Red Devils jumped out to a 5-0 advantage before Taya Totten’s jumper put the Purple on the scoreboard. The visitors extended their lead to 10-2 before Totten dropped in two fouls shots and Kayla Wasilko battled inside for an offensive putback.
Jo Byrns would later build a 16-8 edge before Totten’s three-point bucket cut the deficit to five, 16-11 as the first quarter ended.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second as the Lady Red Devils managed three field goals and the Purple recorded a basket from Totten. Jo Byrns led 22-13 with four minutes left in the half and neither squad would score again until the third period.
In the third, the Lady Red Devils went up by double figures and led 33-20 with eight minutes remaining.
Jo Byrns increased their advantage to 17, 37-20 with two baskets to open the fourth stanza. Rayleigh Hester canned a 3-point bucket, but the Red Devils finished up the game by scoring eight of the next 13 points to create the final margin of victory.
Totten topped Portland in scoring with 11 while Hester contributed nine. Wasilko, Jenna Towles, Aleena Waggoner, and Makayla Bryant each had two points. The Lady Panthers tallied eight of 11 foul shots.
Brooke Dowlen paced the Lady Red Devils with 17 and Grayson Bryant followed with 15.
Creek Wood 66, Portland 33Both Portland basketball teams traveled to Creekwood last Friday night and dropped a pair of district games.
The Lady Panthers lost, 66-33, to the host school.
Portland fell behind 17-7 in the first quarter and never overcame the early deficit. The Lady Red Hawks led 33-15 at halftime and took a 50-25 advantage into the final eight minutes of action.
Brianna Burgess led the winners with 24 points including a pair of three-pointers.
Creekwood fired in 28 field goals including six from the three-point line.
The Purple was topped in scoring by Katie McCloud’s 11 points with Taya Totten adding ten. Rayleigh Hester contributed five, Makayla Bryant and Ashlee Vanatta each tallied three, and Kayla Wasilko had one.
The Lady Panthers recorded 12 field goals in the contest.
