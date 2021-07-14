The Portland Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the American Job Center to hold a job fair on Aug. 6 in the gymansium at Portland First Baptist Church.
“We contacted them,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Kristen Daughtry said. “They are a great community partner.
“We have had several businesses asking us about doing something like this. We wanted to put this together to help our businesses. That’s why we are here … to help our businesses.”
The Portland Chamber of Commerce released the information last week, and over the first 48 hours, there were 15 businesses who signed up to participate.
“We have industries looking to hire,” Daughtry said. “We have food services, material handlers, electricians, customer service, tax service, painters, welders, warehouse (workers) and telecommunications with the the Sumner County ECC (Emergency Communications Center). It’s been a variety.”
Portland Chamber of Commerce officials believe that it has been more than five years since the organization last hosted a job fair.
“Businesses have to have the jobs (that potential employees) apply for on the jobsfortn.gov website,” Daughtry said. “We help promote the event. They (the American Job Center) will actually be running it.”
As is the case in many areas, Daughtry believers that there is currently a great need for employees at many businesses.
“Everybody is hiring,” Daughtry said. “They are looking for employees.
“It’s not just this area. There’s definitely a big need. It’s a struggle for a lot of businesses right now.”
There could be as many as 30 companies participating, which would fill the space in the gymansium at Portland First Baptist.
“We do ask people to bring copies of their resume to give to people they are interested in applying with,” Daughtry said.
Though businesses do not have to be a member of the Portland Chamber of Commerce to participate in the job fair, those who are members will be given priority consideration if space becomes an issue.
“That’s why we are here,” Daughtry said. “We are only able to operate because of our members.
“We want to do our part to help out.”
