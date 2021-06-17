Over the past two weeks, it was announced that dozens of jobs will be coming to the area in different ways.
On June 8, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Advanex Americas officials announced that the company will be relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Cypress, California, to White House.
“I’d like to thank Advanex Americas for selecting Robertson County and creating more than 100 high-quality jobs for Tennesseans,” Lee said in a press release. “Every time a company chooses to relocate to Tennessee, it is a vote of confidence to our business climate and workforce and provides a ripple effect of opportunity for our communities.”
Rolfe added, “Japanese-owned companies have invested more than $2 billion in Tennessee over the last five years, making Japan our largest foreign direct investment partner. We appreciate Advanex Americas for choosing to relocate from California to Tennessee, and we are confident the company will find new growth opportunities due to our low cost of doing business and central location.”
The $17-million project is expected to create more than 100 jobs.
“We are very pleased that Advanex Americas choose the city of White House to relocate their facility,” White House City Administrator Gerald O. Herman said. “They were on a very fast timeline, but the team to help make this happen was ready to respond. It was amazing to work with the state agencies, Robertson County Economic Development Board, TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) staff, the industrial development boards of both White House and Robertson County, the White House Utility District, the White House Planning Commission, and board of mayor and alderman to help make this relocation possible in our family-friendly small city.”
Robertson County Mayor William Vogle added, “TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate Advanex Americas on its decision to locate operations in White House, Tennessee. Helping to foster job opportunities and investment in the valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Robertson County Economic Development Board, the city of White House, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement.”
Advanex Americas is the United States division of Advanex, Inc., a Japanese company founded in 1946 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company manufactures spring and component parts, which are used in a variety of things (ranging from ball-point pens to space stations). It manufactures precision springs, wire form, pins, stampings, plastics and assemblies for companies in a range of sectors, including automotive, aerospace, medical and agriculture.
“Advanex Japan and Advanex Americas are excited to be building a facility in White House, Tennessee, after a search that spanned over two years and several states,” Advanex Americas President Kenichi Ogaki said. “We chose Tennessee because of the welcoming business climate and the tremendous support of TNECD and government officials who are helping us quickly and efficiently bring a facility to an undeveloped site that will suit our needs and give us great accessibility to our customers.
“Tennessee has built a broad education system that includes developing a skilled and professional labor force that is attractive to business. We look forward to being a part of the White House community.”
Advanex is constructing a new facility, which will be located at 514 Hester Drive in White House.
“These 102 jobs will be a tremendous boost to our local economy in White House,” Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) said. “Robertson County is a great place to live, work and raise a family, so it’s no surprise Advanex Americas has chosen here to relocate. I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders, Gov. Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their role in bringing this investment to Robertson County.”
State Rep. Sabi Kumar (R-Springfield) added, “Tennessee is once again proving to be one of the most business-friendly states in the nation. Advanex Americas’ relocation to Robertson County is an incredible investment in our community and our workforce. I applaud our state and local leaders for successfully securing this relocation and extend a warm welcome to Advanex Americas.”
- Four days earlier, it was announced that Gallatin’s NIC Global is expanding and will be adding 28 jobs.
“When companies choose to expand in Tennessee, it underscores our state’s business-friendly climate and highly-skilled workforce,” Lee said. “We’re grateful to NIC for its continued investment in Gallatin and for these new jobs created for Tennesseans.”
Rolfe added, ““We welcome this new investment from NIC Global and appreciate the company for its commitment to create additional jobs in Gallatin. Sumner County has seen exceptional growth over the past year, and we have our local leaders and partners to thank for creating an environment where companies can find success.”
NIC Global — which is located at 501 North Belvedere Drive in Gallatin — has more than 200 employees at its Gallatin facility.
“Since choosing to locate our second manufacturing facility here in 2004, we have emerged as an industry leader in quality and innovation,” NIC Global Vice President Troy Wood said. “Our Gallatin, Tennessee, team has been a cornerstone of our success, and we are excited to continue investing in our team and community. We are especially appreciative of the ongoing support from the city of Gallatin, Sumner County and state of Tennessee chambers and economic development teams.”
NIC Global specializes in mechanical and electromechanical assembly, sheet-metal fabrication, and global sourcing of metal and plastic components.
“I’m always proud when companies that know us best choose to grow their business in our community,” State Rep. William Lamberth said. “I thank NIC Global for their continued investment in Gallatin, and I congratulate their employees on their remarkable success.”
Sen. Ferrell Haile added, “We congratulate NIC Global on their decision to locate this new facility in Sumner County. Helping to foster job creation is a key part of our efforts, and we are proud to partner with Gov. Lee, TNECD and our local officials to help further that mission.”
The $2-million expansion includes investments in new fabrication equipment, special error-proofing systems and upgrades to its powder-coating capabilities. Additionally, NIC will be adding 26,000 square feet of manufacturing space to support new programs.
“TVA and Gallatin Department of Electricity congratulate NIC Global on its decision to expand operations in Sumner County,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to creating job opportunities and investment in the valley. We are proud to partner with the city of Gallatin and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like NIC Global and look forward to its continued business success.”
