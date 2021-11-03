Two teenage male juveniles were arrested and charged with arson and multiple other crimes stemming from two incidents in the area of TGT Road and Shaub Road on Oct. 21 and Oct. 24.
The juveniles were arrested last weekend and entered a guilty plea in Sumner county Juvenile Court on Oct. 25 to the charges against them.
The Portland Fire Department headed up the investigation and worked in conjunction with the Portland Police Department to solve the case.
Police chief Jason Williams commended the efforts of the two departments working together to solve the case and gain a conviction, and also praised the work of assistant fire chief Shaun Tyson, who was hired into that role in February with lending his expertise in the matter.
“I want to commend Mayor Mike Callis and Chief Sam Thornton on their decision to hire Assistant Chief Shaun Tyson, because ever since that was done, we have had a 100% clearance rate on arson in Portland,” Williams said. “This is a great example of our detectives and the fire department working together to solve the case.”
