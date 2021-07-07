Keith “Papa” Wagner, 79, of Franklin, Kentucky, died on July 1 at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Cabble Chester and Daisy Thacker Chester.
He came to Kentucky with Brown Printing in 1978 and remained with the company until his retirement. He was known at his work as Big Wags.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 56 years, Marjorie Kinsey Wagner of Franklin; children, David Wagner (Kristi) of Huntsville, Alabama, Melinda Dyer (Allen) of Portland, Doug (Buddy) Wagner (Stephanie) of Portland; grandchildren, Keith Barnes, David Wagner (Emily), Luke Tibbs (Amanda Sturgill), Mary Kate Boykin (Jason), Emily Phillips (Joseph), Callie Briggs (Thomas); step-grandchildren, Leah Dyer, Rachel Dyer; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Boykin, Alice Phillips, Jackson Boykin, Millie Phillips, Carlie Briggs, baby boy Phillips coming in December of 2021; and step great-grandchildren, Emmaline Briggs, Isaiah Briggs, Brennan Sturgill and Amaya Sturgill.
