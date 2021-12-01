A Franklin, Kentucky man who eluded police in Franklin was caught by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department after he crashed his vehicle on Coker Ford Road in Portland on Nov. 12.
Charles C. Bush, 43, was seen by a Sumner County Sheriff’s deputy attempting to get his black pickup truck out of a ditch at 426 Coker Ford Road. Dispatch informed the officer that police in Simpson County, Ky., had terminated a chase of the black truck at the state line.
Bush was initially suspected of driving under the influence, which led to the Simpson County officer pursuing him to terminate the pursuit.
As the Sumner County deputy approached Bush, he was actively trying to get the truck out of the ditch.
Bush was detained and placed into the back of the patrol car, but refused to consent to any testing for a DUI.
The deputy could smell alcohol coming from Bush’s person and then located three 50 milliliter bottles of whiskey in his pocket.
Bush was taken to the Sumner County Jail and charged with DUI (1st offense) and with being a fugitive from justice both from the charges in Kentucky and a DUI charge from March 2021 in Florida.
The charges in Kentucky were numerous and included first-degree evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, failure to use a signal, no registration plates and no insurance.
Bond was set at $75,000 in the charges in Sumner County, and Bush is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 18 to face those charges.
