The Portland High School bowling teams competed in a pair of matches last week, with the girls losing to Lebanon and defeating Wilson Central while the boys dropped both of their matches.
In girls play, the Lady Panthers fell to Lebanon 20-7.
In the first game, Summer Evans was victorious 130-121, and Reilly Hicks triumphed 125-76. Evans picked up her second win in the following game with a 110-98 decision. Maddie Taylor won 165-120, and Hicks rolled 113-95. In the third, Evans clinched another win by eeking out a 136-133 victory, and Taylor came out on top, 178-141. The Lady Devils held a 2324-1537 edge in total pinfall and points.
The Purple defeated Wilson Central, 17-10, on Oct. 29.
Four wins in the opening game sparked the Lady Panthers. Evans knocked down 11 more pins (136-125) than her opponent. Taylor doubled her opponent’s score, 187-92. Cherokee Gulley recorded a 90-71 decision, and Hicks finished with a 136-92 victory.
In the middle game, Miranda Rigsby slipped past her opponent, 98-95. Evans continued her hot streak by rolling a 140 to her opponent’s 109. Taylor won 167-92, and Hicks netted a 113-103 win.
Taylor earned a 156-131 win in the final game, while Gulley knocked down 105 pins to her opponent’s 81.
Portland won two of the three match pinfall and bonus points and topped the match total pinfall and score by a 2071-1988 margin.
The Panther boys lost to Lebanon, 25-2.
Aaron Dailey won in his second game, 215-194, and Lukas Edmonds was victorious, 121-116.
The Panthers finished the week by losing to Wilson Central, 22-5.
Dailey won, 163-155, and Jackson Wyattmills came out a 142-129 winner in game one.
Dailey recorded the lone win in the middle game, 154-150, and swept all three games by defeating his opponent, 189-141. Wyattmills rounded out the scoring by winning his game, 156-137.
