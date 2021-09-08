CLARKSVILLE — The Portland High School girls soccer squad suffered a 4-2 loss at Rossview last Thursday evening.
The Lady Red Hawks scored the first two goals before Lady Panther senior Jessica Roberts converted.
Rossview added one more goal before halftime and then extended the lead to 4-1 in the second half before Roberts scored again.
“We started off slow, and they got two right at the beginning,” Portland head coach Ryan Goostree said. “We were able to find the net and had a few missed opportunities.
“We have been experimenting with different styles of play while also being short-handed. Unfortunately, we have not had our whole team together for any of the games we have played. I’ve always been missing at least two starters. However, we have been able to get some freshman and sophomores the experience they need.”
The Lady Panthers fell to 1-5 and were slated to host Station Camp on Tuesday and will host Sycamore on Thursday evening at 6.
