Portland High School girls head soccer coach Ryan Goostree was pleased with the Lady Panthers effort despite a 3-0 loss at Station Camp on Aug. 25.
The Lady Bison scored two of their three goals over the first five minutes of the contest.
“Station Camp is a good team, and we did a good job defensively holding them,” Goostree said. “We started out nervous and struggled to get possession of the ball. Our keeper, Kenzie Campbell, did an excellent job protecting the goal, and it helped keep us in the game in the first half.”
Though Portland was shut out, Goostree saw improvement from the previous week.
“We were concerned about improving from the week before,” Goostree said. “It was a good test against a good team. We struggled to score but held them defensively, so that is something than can be easily fixed with more experience.”
Portland has decided to move senior night to Sept. 15 due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We usually have it later in the month,” Goostree said. “We just want to provide our girls a good night dedicated to their time with the team, and earlier than later limits the risk of losing senior night. The COVID-19 cases have went down in Sumner County, and that has helped us and provided a positive outlook on finishing the season.”
