HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland soccer team suffered a 5-1, season-opening loss at Merrol Hyde Magnet last Thursday evening.
“We started off strong and scored first,” Panther head coach Ryan Goostree said. “Our girls played the style we like to play, and we were able to get some offensive looks.”
Merrol Hyde Magnet got untracked after Portland’s first goal and score five consecutive goals for the win.
“Merrol Hyde had more depth than we did and bested us with their passing,” Goostree said. “They are a great opponent, and it helped us to see where we need to work more on during practice. Our girls have some mental barriers to jump over, but under the circumstances, I can’t complain about our play.”
Senior Jessica Roberts provided the lone goal for the Lady Panthers.
