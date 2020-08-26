Portland High School girls head soccer coach Ryan Goostree was pleased with his team after the season’s first three matches last week.
The Lady Panthers started the new campaign by falling to Gallatin, 5-0, and battled Lebanon to a 1-1 tie. Then, last Thursday, the Lady Panthers closed out the week by defeating Cheatham County, 5-1.
“For the first match of the season with no prior matches, I thought we did well against an experienced Gallatin team, and it was a good season opener against a good Gallatin team,” Goostree said. “We struggled to build up an offensive attack (against Gallatin), but we made progress with our possessions in the Lebanon match.
“In our win over Cheatham County, we maintained possession of the ball 60% of the time and had 32 shots, which was up from our previous single-digit numbers.”
Portland struggled on the attack against the Lady Wave, according to Goostree.
“We gave up two goals in the first half, and one of those was our own goal,” Goostree said. “We tried to switch up our attack in the second half, and the rearranging of the defense proved to be a difficult transition four our girls. We knew that our build-up was lacking, and we addressed that against Lebanon.”
The two teams battled to a 1-1 deadlock as Ragan Borders scored off an assist from Jessica Roberts.
“Going into the match, we focused on utilizing our defense in the construction of our attack,” Goostree said. “The girls responded well, and we managed to get a rhythm but struggled to move the ball past the defensive line. Lebanon scored off a bad touch by our defenders in the back, but our girls responded with a goal within the next 10 minutes. We had two weather delays and ended up not finishing the match because of lightning.”
In the Cheatham County win, four different girls scored. Roberts netted a pair of goals, while Allie Cranford, Hailey Chambers and Alex Tuttle all produced one goal.
“We had struggled against Lebanon with transitioning to the attacking third, so we made some roster adjustments, and it paid off for us,” Goostree said. “We moved the ball well and was able to get some playing time for everyone. The pace of play is important as we move forward, and the girls understand that. We need a few more games under our belt before we can press forward into district play.”
Portland travels to Clarksville on Monday for a match at Rossview.
