The Portland High School girls soccer team geared up for the upcoming district tournament by splitting a pair of matches last week.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers lost to White House Heritage, 1-0.
“We played a good match defensively,” Portland head coach Ryan Goostree said. “We struggled to get an offensive rhythm going.”
Kenzie Campbell, Portland’s goalkeeper, saved a penalty kick in the match.
“Kenzie had an excellent match,” Goostree said. “I was happy with the team’s effort, and hopefully, we will get another chance to play them in the tournament.”
The Lady Panthers (4-5-3 overall, 3-2 in District 9-AA) bounced back from the loss to defeat Springfield by a 5-0 margin on Oct. 1.
Alex Tuttle, Ragan Borders, Allie Cranford, Hayden Read, and Hailey Chambers each tallied a goal in the match.
“We were out two starters, and our girls had a good offensive night,” Goostree said. “We executed the offense like we wanted, and they responded well to different scoring chances I suggested. I was happy with how they played, and we have improved offensively over the last few weeks. It was a good week for us.”
The Lady Panthers travel to Mt. Juliet on Thursday.
