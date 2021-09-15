The Portland High School girls soccer team split a pair of matches last week in preparation for upcoming district action.
The Lady Panthers fell to Station Camp, 6-1.
Senior Jessica Roberts scored the lone goal for the Lady Panthers.
“We knew that we would be underdogs in that match,” Portland head coach Ryan Goostree said. “Our mentality was to get more shots on target and to score. The end score wasn’t important to us because we are just trying to find our flow and continue to work on our new style of play. Station Camp is a great team.”
Portland responded with a 4-1 win over Sycamore.
“We played a sloppy first half, and the girls knew it,” Goostree said. “We responded well in the second half. We made some adjustments at halftime about trusting our system and reading the field. That helped us. We scored two of our goals in the first five minutes of the second half.”
Roberts tallied a pair of goals, and teammates Hailey Chambers and Allie Cranford notched one each.
“I’m hoping we are finding our style of play and begin perfecting it before our first district match next week,” Goostree said.
