As a freshman at Portland High School, Lillie Whitehead-Short didn’t see any varsity basketball action on the court.
However, since the start of her sophomore season, Whitehead-Short has been a fixture on the hardwood for the Lady Panthers.
Last Wednesday, the hard work and dedication paid off when the senior signed a letter-of-intent to continue her education and playing career at Freed-Hardeman University.
Whitehead-Short will be coached at Freed Hardeman by Joshua Epperson, who spent the 2016-17 seasons as the head coach of the Portland High boys.
“Their coaches have been watching me for a while,” Whitehead-Short said. “They have a great basketball program, and I have a good relationship with Coach Epperson. It seemed like destiny for me to go there. I will be studying psychology, and it’s a Church of Christ school. So, it’s a good fit for me.”
Whitehead-Short’s stats have improved each year for the Lady Panthers.
In her sophomore season, Whitehead-Short averaged four points per game with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Last season, Whitehead-Short netted 7.6 points per contest with a trio of rebounds, 2.5 assists and a pair of steals. Currently, Whitehead-Short is averaging eight points per outing with 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals.
“Lillie means a lot to us, to the program and to the family,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “It’s been great watching Lillie’s growth from her sophomore season to now. I compare it to driving a car.
“When Lillie was a sophomore, she was probably going to quit. I got the job at Portland, and I told her here is the car (the point-guard position) and showed her the gas pedal, brake and steering wheel. We let her test drive it some. As a junior, she got a learner’s permit, but I sat in the passenger seat and monitored her. This season, I gave her the keys. If you notice at the games, I don’t do a lot of coaching from the bench. We told Lillie to do what she wants to do. You are the best player on the court. It’s been fun to watch that growth.”
Whitehead-Short was selected as the Portland Leader Player of the Year as a junior.
“Lillie decided to commit to playing college basketball as a junior,” Steinbrecher said. “She put her mind to it and worked hard in the offseason and the summer. Lillie got to play with the Tennessee Hurricanes and played with the best of the best.
“The most important thing to me was changing the culture. Two years ago, Haley Dickens was Lillie’s big sister, and Haley mentored Lillie on how to be a great teammate, character and how to behave on the basketball court. Lillie has helped to change the culture here, along with seniors Lexie William and Eme Loza. She’s the best teammate and the most competitive player I’ve coached. I’m ticked for her and this opportunity.”
Whitehead-Short credits Steinbrecher for her growth as a player.
“Coach Stein lit a spark under me and made me a better player,” Whitehead-Short said. “He pushed me beyond what I think I could do, and I’ll be forever grateful for that. Coach (Casey) Yates and Coach (Rachel) James at Portland West also made a big impact on my athletic career. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to play college basketball.”
The Lady Lions play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and have moved to the Mid-South Conference this season. Freed-Hardeman won the national championship in 2018.
Whitehead is also a member of the Portland High softball team.
