Portland High School senior basketball standout Lillie Whitehead-Short signs a letter-of-intent to continue her education and playing career at Freed-Hardeman University. Pictured at the signing ceremony, seated, from left, are Paul Whitehead, grandfather; Lillie Whitehead-Short; and Norma Whitehead, grandmother. Standing, from left, are Scott Steinbrecher, Portland High head coach; Anthony Short, father; April Whitehead, mother; Vanesa Tomlinson, Lady Panther assistant basketball coach; and Rod Ramzy, Tennessee Hurricans coach.