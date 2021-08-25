The Portland High School volleyball team opened up the 2021 season with a pair of wins last week.
On Monday, The Lady Panthers defeated visiting East Robertson in three sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16.
“We played well, and it was a good match for us,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “Everyone contributed, and it was a team effort.”
Emma High reached double figures with 11 kills and 10 digs, and she also contributed four aces. Layla Loftis had seven kills, four aces and four blocks. Anna McGlothlin and Grace Tucker finished with four kills each.
Cheyenne Gregory tallied seven digs, and Elizabeth Rogers collected 16 digs and two aces. Bryleigh Nyswonger had six assists and three digs, and Gracie Gibbs recorded three digs, two aces, and 14 assists. Sydney Lawless finished with two digs and a pair of blocks.
Portland and Pope John Paul met on Thursday, with the visiting Lady Panthers winning in five games.
The Lady Panthers won the first games, 25-10, but lost 25-12 in the second. The Lady Knights were successful in the third set with a 25-23 win.
The Lady Panthers eeked out a 26-24. game-four victory and jumped out to an early lead and claimed a 15-10 decision in game five.
“Pope John Paul is always a well-coached team and a good team,” Lesemann said. “It was good for us to go five sets with them. That will help us down the road. We were on the brink of losing game four, but we showed we can step up and win.”
Seven different players recorded kills in the match. Loftis had 13. High followed with 12. McGlothlin contributed nine. Tucker finished with seven. Lawless netted six, and Hester provided three.
High and Rogers came up with 24 digs each, and Gregory had 12. Nyswonger and Lawless followed with eight apiece. Gibbs notched four, and McGlothlin, Loftis and Tucker each notched two.
Gibbs had 23 assists, and Nyswonger contributed 16. Loftis added four, and High had two.
Loftis led the team with a trio of blocks. Lawless and McGlothlin had two blocks, and Hester claimed one.
High, Rogers, Gibbs and Gregory topped the Lady Panthers in aces with two apiece.
