The Portland High School volleyball team won five of its seven matches last week, competing in one district and a non-district match along with participating in the Thoroughbred Smash in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Panthers captured a 25-11, 20-25, 25-13, 25-21 win at White House Heritage last Tuesday.
Emma High had 24 kills, 24 digs, seven assists, two blocks and an ace. Gracie Gibbs came up with seven digs, 27 assists and three aces. Cheyenne Gregory and Bryleigh Nyswonger each had 10 digs. Elizabeth Rogers contributed 18 digs, five assists and three aces. Anna McGlothlin recorded seven kills, three blocks and two digs. Both Grace Tucker and Layla Loftis collected four kills, and Sydney Lawless finished with three kills.
Loftis had three blocks. Gracie Gibbs netted three aces, had 27 assists and seven digs. Rayleigh Hester notched two kills, and Lawless came up with a pair of digs.
Then, Portland faced Hendersonville Thursday in a district battle, with the Lady Panthers claiming a 25-8, 25-13 and 25-14 victory.
Rogers led the team in digs with 12, while Nyswonger added eight. High finished with seven, and Gregory had four. Lawless notched three, and Gibbs contributed two.
High topped the Lady Panthers in kills with eight. Tucker netted seven. Loftis had six. Hester contributed five. McGlothlin had four, and Lawless netted three.
High and Gibbs reached double figures in assists with 14 and 13, respectively. High blasted five aces, and Tucker and Loftis each recorded three blocks.
Gregory, Rogers and Loftis all recorded two aces, and Hester had a pair of blocks.
In the Thoroughbred Smash, the Lady Panthers won five of their seven matches.
Their first win came over Paintsville, Kentucky, 25-17, 25-19.
“We played well against a good team,” Porland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “We moved the ball around, and it was a good match for us.”
Lawless and Hester contributed five kills, while High, McGlothlin and Loftis all had four. Tucker collected three.
Rogers came up with seven digs. High claimed four. Lawless had three, and Nyswonger and Gregory each contributed two.
High had three aces in the match, and Gibbs contributed two.
Gibbs led the team in assists with 13, while High had nine and Rogers three.
The Lady Panthers squared off against Logan County, Kentucky, and won in three sets — 21-25, 25-18, 15-9.
“Logan County was another good team, and they won the tournament,” Lesemann said. “We hit the ball well in that match.”
Rogers notched 11 digs, and High finished with seven. Gibbs had three, and Loftis and Gregory finished with two each.
High topped the Lady Panthers with five kills, while McGlothlin also pounded out five. Loftis and Tucker had four each. Lawless finished with three, and Hester had two.
Loftis and McGlothlin dominated the nets with six and four blocks, respectively, and Lawless contributed two.
High and Loftis came up with two aces each, and Gibbs collected 11 assists. High had nine assists.
Portland’s next opponent was Madison Central, and the Purple dropped a 25-21, 29-27 decision.
Then, the Lady Panthers picked up a three-game win over Louisville’s Atherton (Kentucky) High before getting eliminated in the tournament by Lexington’s Lafayette High, falling 25-16, 25-22.
