LAFAYETTE — The Portland High School volleyball squad doesn’t lose many district matches.
However, its only league loss in four years seems to be proving beneficial to the Lady Panthers as the season unfolds.
Portland avenged an earlier setback to visiting Macon County with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 victory on the Tigerettes’ home court last Thursday evening.
“It helped us in every way possible,” Lady Panther senior middle hitter Savanah Pippin said of the earlier loss. “It showed us we’re not going to win every game. We have to work for a win.
“We lost some players from last year. We had been struggling in practice. It helped prove to us that we had to work for it. Everything pushed us to want to win this game.”
Portland suffered the 25-15, 25-27, 14-25, 26-24, 15-6 loss on Aug. 28.
“I feel like we got a little better today … the last set and a half,” Lady Panther head coach Rob Lesemann said.
Portland had not lost a district match since the 2016 season, when the program was still in Class AAA. The Lady Panthers suffered a four-game loss to district foe Station Camp on Sept. 29, 2016, in the team’s final match of the regular season. Portland went on to win the district and regional tournament titles before falling to Ravenwood in a sectional match.
Since then, the Lady Panther program won the Class AA state championship in 2017 and 2018 before finishing as the state runner-up to Nolensville last October.
“Even freshmen, everyone knows in Portland, this what we’re known for,” Pippin said. “People come in knowing that I have to work my butt off to get playing time. It pushes people to have a big work ethic. That also encourages the upperclassmen, because we have these really good freshmen coming in. We have seen that this year. (Lesemann) is going to play the best people.”
Macon County (16-8 overall, 4-2 in District 11-AA) was playing without senior middle hitter Kaitlyn Driver, who missed her second consecutive game with mononucleosis.
After Portland won the opening game, the Tigerettes led by as much as eight points in game two. The lead was still at seven points (21-14) before the Lady Panthers rallied.
“We controlled the ball a little better,” Lesemann said. “We’ve been struggling controlling the ball. Our first contacts are not good. A lot of that is communication issues.
“They finally decided that they were going to start doing it. That changed in the middle of the second game.”
Macon County was whistled for being in the net to give Portland a sideout, and freshman Bryleigh Nyswonger served up the next eight points, three of which were unreturnable serves. Sophomore Emma High produced three consecutive kills, followed by a kill from junior Rayleigh Hester and a block by junior Anna McGlothlin. That gave the Lady Panthers a 23-21 lead.
Most of that comeback occurred with Pippin — the team’s leader in kills — on the bench due to the playing rotation in the contest at the time.
Consecutive errors from Portland created a tie at 23, but Hester’s kill and a Tigerette error ended the second game.
“We did it at (White House) Heritage,” Pippin said of battling back when facing a deficit. “When I’m not on the court, as a senior, I’m thinking I want to put as much impact as I can on the bench. I’m cheering and telling them spots to hit.
“Our team has a lot of trust to an extent. That really helps.”
Lady Panther sophomore Jewel Webb served up four consecutive points early in the third game — a stretch that included back-to-back kills form senior Lauryn Waldron — to help her squad out to a 7-3 lead.
Portland’s final four points came thanks to two blocks from Pippin and two kills by High.
“They run somewhat of the same defense as we do,” Pippin said. “We tried to run that in practice to see where the open spots were.
“No. 16 (Tigerette senior outside hitter Hallie Dickens) hits her spots. That’s what we really wanted to shut down. We did good on blocking and shut her down as good as w e could.”
The opening game was tied at 18, 19 and 20, but High’s service winner and kills form Hester and Waldron gave the Lady Panthers a 23-20 lead.
Pippin ended the game one with a kill.
“I have a senior group that has been to the state tournament every year,” Lesemann said. “This year, they have larger roles. They have been struggling with that. They have to step up.”
The win left Portland (12-4 overall, 6-1 in 11-AA) alone in first place in 11-AA.
“We have people left and right saying Portland isn’t anything this year,” Pippin said. “That pushes us to prove a point. We still have it. It’s not just a thing that goes away.”
Lesemann added, “(The earlier loss to Macon County) did help us. We had been undefeated in the district since we’ve been in it. This is team 32. That number gives the team an identity. This team hasn’t done anything yet. As bad as it (losing) hurts, they had to learn. In the long run, we’re going to be better off for it.”
The Lady Panthers suffered a 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 loss at Station Camp on Sept. 14.
Portland also dropped a four-game contest to visiting Station Camp on Aug. 18.
In the rematch, both High and Pippin had 11 kills, and High also had 14 assists and nine digs.
Latimer finished with 14 assists as well, in addition to eight digs and three aces.
McGlothlin provided eight kills, and Nyswonger finished with eight digs.
Qierra Gregory, Ashton Hoffman and Elizabeth Rogers all served up two aces.
Portland bounced back one day later with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 victory over visiting Springfield.
The Lady Panthers rolled to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 victory at Springfield on Aug. 25.
In the contest at Portland, Pippin produced a team-best 10 kills and two blocks, while High led the team with 11 digs and 14 assists.
Latimer provided eight assists, and Nyswonger finished with eight digs.
Grace Tucker produced six kills, and Hoffman served up four aces.
Hester contributed two blocks.
