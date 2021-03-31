The Portland High School softball team dropped a pair of games last week to East Robertson and Springfield.
On March 23, the Lady Panthers were defeated by East Robertson, 11-1 in five innings.
Portland collected three hits, two by Jama Hoffman and one by Sydney Lawless.
Teammate Brooklyn Bellavio had an RBI-groundout in the fourth inning.
The Indians punched across three runs in the first, seven in the second and added a single run in the fourth.
“Hats off to East Robertson,” Lady Panther head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “They came out aggressive and swung the bats early. I was really impressed by Eryn Cheney and the way she handled the adversity as she went back in and held them to one run over three innings.”
The following day, Portland lost to Springfield, 13-7.
“I was proud of the kids and their fight,” Steinbrecher said. “We could’ve rolled over and quit when we got down 11-1 against a great Springfield team, cut we battled back and showed some fight that will help us throughout the season.
“Jama (Hoffman) continues to lead us and be a spark for us offensively.”
In the first inning, Hoffman doubled and later came around to score on Bellavio’s groundout.
The Lady Panthers pushed across three runs in the fifth.
Lillie Whitehead, Hoffman and Cheney singled to load the bases. Kayla Wasilko drove in Whitehead, Lawless plated Hoffman with a single. Then, Tianna Hall collected a run-scoring hit that scored Cheney.
In the sixth, Whitehead doubled and came around to score on Hoffman’s double.
Cheney reached on an error that allowed Hoffman to touch home plate, and Bellavio lined a double that scored Cheney.
Portland pounded out 13 hits, with Hoffman managing three. Whitehead, Cheney, Bellavio and Hall all recorded two hits, and Wasilko sand Lawless had one apiece.
The Lady Panthers will play in the Upper Cumberland Tournament in Cookeville this weekend and will host Lebanon on Monday and before traveling to Hendersonville on Tuesday.
