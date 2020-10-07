The Portland High School volleyball team captured the regular-season district title by defeating White House Heritage last Tuesday before wrapping up the week by handing Wilson Central a loss on senior night.
Portland clinched the top seed in this week’s district tournament.
The Lady Panthers won the first two 25-18, 25-14, fell in the third game 24-26, but rebounded with a 25-21 win in the final set.
“It was a big win over Heritage,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “It was a good match, and though I wasn’t happy with going four with them, it was a good battle and a good night for us.”
Eleven players recorded digs in the four-game set, with Liz Rogers leading with 21. Emma High had 14, and Lauryn Waldron contributing 11. Qierra Gregory and Grace Tucker each came up with nine digs. Ashton Hoffman netted eight. Jordyn Latimer followed with five. Sydney Lawless finished with four, and Rayleigh Hester and Anna Glothlin had three and two, respectively.
High topped the Lady Panthers in kills with 18, with Savanah Pippin nailing 14. Tucker had seven and McGlothlin and Lawless contributed two each.
Latimer provided 23 assists, and High also reached double figures with 16.
High and Waldron contributed three aces, and Qierra Gregory had one.
Pippin had a team high five blocks. Hester netted four. McGlothlin had two, and Lawless also had one.
The Lady Panthers rolled to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 victory over Wilson Central.
“Senior night is always a pressure night for us,” Lesemann said. “We don’t slack off. We bring in good teams. and Wilson Central is a good team. They were really tall and the biggest blockers we’ve seen all year. We needed this match tonight.”
Portland trailed early in the opening set before tying the score at 7-7. The Purple pulled away and led 14-9 before the Lady Wildcats came back and knotted the score at 17-17. The biggest lead came at 23-19 and 24-20. Wilson Central trailed 24-23 before the Lady Panthers wrapped up the win.
The Lady Panthers (16-4 overall, 11-1 in District 11-AA) fell behind 2-0 in the middle game before scoring five straight points for a 5-2 edge. The lead was increased to 15-10, but the visitors tied the game up at 15. Pippin record a pair of kills, and Emma High added another as Portland went up 22-18. The Lady Wildcats closed the gap to one, 24-23, before the Purple scored the final point to pick up the win.
The final set saw Wilson Central take an 8-4 advantage before the Lady Panthers knotted the score at 12 and build a seven-point lead 20-13 to coast to the win.
High led the team with 16 digs, 15 kills, 13 assists, and one ace. Pippin came up with 12 kills, and Latimer contributed 25 assists and four digs.
Rogers reached double figures in digs with 23 and two assists. Qierra Gregory and Hoffman recorded eight digs each. Anna McGlothlin netted three digs along with five kills, and Lauryn Waldron and Rayleigh Hester followed with two digs each.
Waldron also had three aces, and Hester had one kill. Layla Loftis notched three digs and a trio of kills, and Tucker finished with six kills.
Hoffman and Latimer each had an ace, while Hester and Pippin each had a block.
“We have five seniors on the team, and they all contribute,” Lesemann said. “They may not be doing the job they want to do, but the girls step up and do what I and the team ask of them.”
Portland will play in the semifinals of the district tournament on Thursday night at White House High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.