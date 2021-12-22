The Portland girls fell to host Logan County, 32-27, last Tuesday night. After a couple of weeks of struggling, the Lady Panthers came out strong against a good Logan County squad ranked in the top 10 in Southern Kentucky.
“The past couple of weeks we played not to lose. Tonight, we were playing to win throughout the game,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher noted. “Losing is never fun, but I told the girls we can walk out of the locker room happy with how we played tonight.”
The Purple led 5-0 in the early minutes of the contest as Rayleigh Hester canned a three-point bucket and Karlee Clayton tallied inside. Clayton added a putback for a 7-3 edge, but the Lady Cougars came back to score nine of the next 11 points to hold a 12-9 lead after one quarter of action.
Portland struggled in the second quarter and went scoreless while the Lady Cougars added three field goals to their total and took an 18-9 lead into the locker room at intermission.
Logan County led by 11, going up 20-9 in the early moments of the third before the Lady Panthers closed the gap as Taya Totten drilled a three-point shot and Hester nailed two from beyond the three-point stripe to cut the margin by four, 24-20. The Lady Cougars closed out the scoring with four straight and led 28-20 with eight minutes remaining.
The Purple cut the lead down to four, 28-24, as Kayla Wasilko made two foul shots and Cheyenne Gregory swished a bucket in the lane. Logan County went up by six before Gregory sank one of two free throws to finish up the scoring.
“I thought we responded well to adversity tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “Hats off to Jenna Towles. She played 20 minutes tonight, and she hadn’t play that many minutes in her high school career. Cheyenne brings a lot of energy to the team. And Taya ran the offense well for us tonight.”
Hester reached double figures for the Lady Panthers with 11 points while Gregory had five and Clayton and Wasilko each tallied four. Totten finished with three.
Portland made 10 field goals and were three of four at the charity stripe.
