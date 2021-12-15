The Portland Lady Panthers fell behind early at rival White House and ended up dropping a 50-25 decision to the Lady Blue Devils.
“White House jumped on us early and put us in a hole we couldn’t get out of,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Rayleigh and Taya played really aggressive for us all night.”
White House sprinted to a 13-4 first quarter lead as Marley Hyde scored six and Faithe Johnstone added four. Totten and Jenna Towles each netted a bucket for the Purple in the opening eight minutes of action.
The Lady Devils extended their advantage to 24 points, 31-7 at halftime by outscoring the Purple 18-3 in the second period. Emily Seavers, Abigail Bradley and Chloe Hart each recorded three-point shots in the second as part of the 18-point scoring outburst.
Katie McCloud’s three-point basket provided with the lone points for the Lady Panthers.
Portland got untracked in the third quarter with 15 points as McCloud had five, including a three-pointer and Hester and Totten each contributed four. The Lady Panthers trailed 37-22 with eight minutes remaining.
The Lady Panthers managed only a three-point bucket from Cheyenne Gregory in the fourth period, while White House tallied 13 points as the hosts maintained their comfortable lead.
Portland collected 10 field goals in the game including a trio of three-point buckets and canned two of two at the charity stripe. McCloud topped Portland in scoring with eight, Totten finished with six, Hester had four, Gregory scored three and Kayla Wasilko and Towles rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
Johnstone and Hyde paced White House with 12 and Hart added eight.
The Lady Devils made 17 field goals including four, three-point buckets and swished 12 of 17 at the free throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.