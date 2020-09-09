The Portland High School volleyball team swept district rival Greenbrier in three sets last Thursday evening.
The Lady Panthers, who were fresh off a win over White House two days earlier, dominated the Lady Bobcats en route to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 victory.
“We have changed rotations, and we play as a team,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “We have been playing a lot of people and we are still learning. We move Bryleigh Nyswonger to the libero position, and she is doing a good job.”
In the first game of the Greenbrier match, Portland established leads of 12-3, 14-4, 17-6, 19-7 and 24-8 before the Lady Bobcats came back with five straight points before the Lady Panthers closed out the win.
The second set was closer as Greenbrier led 1-0 and 2-1 before Portlande surged out to a nine-point lead, 21-12, before closing out the game.
The Lady Panthers held a 17-6 advantage in the final game only to have the Lady Bobcats cut the advantage to four, 22-18. However, Portland — the 2017 and 2018 Class AA state champion and the 2019 AA state runner-up — fended off the rally and held on for the victory.
Savanah Pippin had 11 kills and four blocks in the win, while Emma High recorded nine kills. Grace Tucker and Rayleigh Hester each netted four kills.
Ashton Hoffman had four aces. Cheyenne Gregory contributed three, and Jordyn Latimer came up with two.
In the White House contest, the Lady Panthers claimed a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 victory.
High led the way with 10 digs, eight kills, 14 assists and a trio of aces, while Pippin had 12 kills and a dig,
Tucker finished with five kills and a pair of digs. Nyswonger contributed nine digs. Hoffman recorded three digs and two aces, and Elizabeth Rogers had three digs, a trio of aces and one kill.
Latimer reached double figures with 11 assists to go along with a dig and an ace, and Cheyenne Gregory came up with three digs, two kills and one ace.
Anna McGlothlin netted two digs and a kill. Hester finished with three kills, and Qierra Gregory rounded out the stats with a pair of digs and two aces.
Portland bounced back after suffering its first district loss since 2016, a five-game setback to visiting Macon County on Aug. 28.
“We came away with a lot of confidence after the White House win, “Lesemann said. “It was the first time we played with energy, and we were more consistent.”
Portland continues district play with a match at White House Heritage on Thursday before hosting Springfield on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.