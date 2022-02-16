The Portland girls eked out a 37-33 win over visiting Allen County-Scottsville last Friday night. The win was the second in two nights as the Purple traveled to Montgomery Central the night before and won.
“Hats off to the girls to win on back-to-back nights,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We had three players that played 32 minutes in both games. We showed a lot of heart and grit. We didn’t get a lot of breaks. I thought we attacked to win tonight. But we were gassed in the first quarter.”
The Lady Panthers trailed most of the first half, though Rayleigh Hester did convert a Katie McCloud steal into a basket and an 8-7 edge. The Lady Patriots closed out the opening eight minutes on consecutive 3-pointers by Jayleigh Steenbergen and led 13-8.
Allen County-Scottsville went up 15-10 in the second before Taya Totten and Cheyenne Gregory connected on consecutive trips downcourt to cut the margin to one, 15-14. The visitors made back-to-to back buckets to go up 19-14.
Totten and Gregory would both tally again before the Lady Patriots finished the first half on top 21-18.
Portland trailed 27-23 in the third, but closed out the period with six straight points with Totten scoring four and Hester adding two for a 29-27 margin.
The fourth quarter started with the Lady Patriots regaining the lead at 31-29. Hester countered with a three-pointer and Makayla Bryant nailed a shot inside the lane and a 34-31 lead with three minutes to go.
Steenbergen drilled another shot from the three-point stripe, but Totten answered at the other end of the court with a field goal from the three-point stripe for the winning margin of victory.
The Lady Patriots misses on two trips downcourt in the final seconds of the contest. Totten finished with 15 points and Hester added 13 in the Portland win. Gregory contributed four, Wasilko had three, and Bryant chipped in with two.
The Lady Panthers made 17 field goals and attempted just two free throws and made one. Steenbergen tallied eight for the Lady Patriots. ACS made 14 field goals and were two for two at the charity stripe.
Portland will host a play-in game this Thursday evening.
