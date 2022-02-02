The Portland girls fell to Smith County 38-19 last Monday and picked up a huge road win the following night in an 41-38 over Springfield.
In the loss to Smith County, the Lady Panthers fell behind early and trailed 11-2 after one period of action and faced a 18-7 deficit at halftime.
The Lady Owls outscored the Purple 20-12 in the second half to post the 19-point margin of victory.
Portland made eight field goals including a pair of three-pointers by Taya Totten who led the team with eight points. Kayla Wasilko had four, Rayleigh Hester fired in three and Katie McCloud and Cheyenne Gregory each contributed two.
Smith County connected on 14 shots from the field that included four, three-point buckets. Anna Vinning paced the visitors with 11 and Eryelle Haughton added nine.
On Jan. 25, the Lady Panthers made the trip to Springfield and came home a 41-38 winner. Gregory clinched the win at the free throw line with two tosses that provided the winning margin.
“We pulled together and played together tonight,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We shared the basketball and ran the offense. I loved the defensive effort tonight. Cheyenne played well defensively. I was proud of the team.
Portland led 13-11 at the end of the opening eight minutes of play and took a 22-16 lead into the locker room at the break. The Lady Panthers led by eight, 33-25 heading into the fourth period. The Lady Jackets would later cut the deficit to one, 39-38, with a minute left, but Gregory calmly stepped to the charity stripe and made two free throws for the win.
The Lady Panthers connected on 12 field goals and nailed 13 of 16 attempts at the charity stripe. Gregory topped the Purple in scoring with 13 while Wasilko added eight and McCloud netted seven. Totten finished with six, Hester chipped in with five and Makayla Bryant rounded out the offense with two.
Taniya Partee led all scorers with 15.
