HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland High School softball team played in the Commando Classic last weekend at Drakes Creek Park and finished with a 1-4-1 record.
The Lady Panthers picked up a win over Harpeth and tied Sycamore.
Their losses came to Springfield, Oakland, Riverdale and White House Heritage.
“With only three returning starters from last year’s short season, you can really go back two years and say we are only returning one starter,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We are still looking to find our identity with eight new starters and a brand-new pitching staff. After this weekend, I really like our pitching. Eryn (Chaney) has been throwing like a true No. 1 pitcher, and Kayla Wasilko and Summer Evans have been throwing well.
“Defensively, we have been really solid until our last game. Wasilko, Jama Hoffman and Brooklyn Bellavio have been huge for us in that aspect. Hitting is where we are struggling, but I believe our bats will come around. Once we get Shelby Richards and Sydney Lawless back, I think that will provide a jolt to our line-up.”
In Portland’s opening contest on Friday against Sycamore, the two teams battled to a 1-1 after five innings.
Chaney pitched three innings and gave up a run, while Wasilko hurled the final two frames and didn’t allow a run. Katie McCloud was 2 for 2 with a run scored, and Hoffman was 1 for 3 with a run batted in (RBI).
The Lady Panthers picked up their lone win of the weekend by defeating Harpeth, 5-1.
Evans went the distance for Portland in the pitcher’s circle, while Wasilko and Bellavio both collected three hits. As a team, the Lady Panthers pounded out 11 hits.
Portland and Springfield squared in the third game of the Commando Classic, and the Lady Panthers fell, 1-0.
Chaney threw a complete game and gave up the game’s only run in the first inning.
Lillie Whitehead had the only hit for the Purple.
The Lady Panthers fell to Oakland, 6-2 in four innings.
Both Evans and Wasilko pitched in the contest.
McCloud, Krya Wade, Hoffman and Whitehead all had one hit. McCloud and Wade crossed the plate.
The Lady Panthers fell in their fifth game of the weekend, a 10-1 loss to Riverdale.
Wasilko pitched the entire game, while Cheney blasted a solo home run in the first inning. Wasilko and Bellavio had hits.
Portland dropped a 5-4 decision to White House heritage in extra innings.
Chaney pitched all six innings and gave up just one earned run.
The Lady Patriots led 3-1 in the bottom of the first before the Lady Panthers tied the score at 3-3 in the top of the third.
White House regained the lead at 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning on a Lady Panther error.
In the fourth, Summer Lighton reached base, stole second and advance to third on an error. Jenna Bailey hit a sacrifice fly to score Lighton.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Patriots loaded the bases with two outs and scored the winning run on a Portland error.
Hoffman hit her second home run in the contest. Whitehead stole a pair of bases, and Hoffman also recorded a steal.
