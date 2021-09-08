GALLATIN — The visiting Portland High School volleyball squad led more than midway through each of the final two games of a district clash with Station Camp on Aug. 31.
However, the Lady Panthers were unable to hold on in either of those and suffered a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 loss to the Lady Bison.
“We are needing to have confidence,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said of his players. “They just don’t have confidence right now.”
The Lady Panthers opened the season with nine consecutive victories, prior to a two-game loss to Creek Wood in the championship match of the Coyote Clash in Clarksville on Aug. 28.
The loss to Station Camp was the team’s second consecutive setback.
Both programs have made multiple appearances in the state tournament in recent seasons, with the Lady Bison reaching the Class AAA State Tournament in both 2018 and 2020 and Portland winning back-to-back Class AA state titles in 2017 and 2018 before finishing as the state runner-up in 2019.
“They’re great,” Lesemann said of Station Camp. “She (Lady Bison head coach Molly Yabrough) does a really good job with them. They’re big. They’re tall. They pass well. They beat the snot out of you. You have to respect it.”
The opening game was tied five times in the early stages before Station Camp surged in front to stay on Renee Keck’s block, giving the Lady Bison a 7-6 lead.
However, the Lady Panthers didn’t trail by more than three points until Katie Williams and Keck produced back-to-back kills for a 22-17 lead.
A Portland hitting error ended the opening game.
A series of Station Camp errors — coupled with a kill from junior Emma High and a Liz Rogers service winnner — helped the Lady Panthers build a 5-1 lead in the second game.
Portland senior Sydney Lawless and sophomore teammates Cheyenne Gregory and Bryleigh Nyswonger all served up aces in game two help the Lady Panthers maintain the advantage.
The margin was still at five points (17-12) after junior Layla Loftis produced a kill, but on the next point, Keck’s kill sent teammate Maddie Alfeldt to the service line. Alfeldt served up the next eight point to thrust her squad in front, 21-17.
Keck provided three kills during that stretch.
“We mentally laid down,” Lesemann said. “They make an error and look to me … and they know it.
“You don’t get a ball over the net for five straight points. We made so many bad errors. I don’t think we played well.”
Callie Charpentier ended game two with a kill.
In the third game, Gregory had back-to-back serves that resulted in points, giving her squad a 15-11 lead.
However, Keck’s kill started a stretch of four consecutive points to retie game three.
Portland (9-2 overall, 1-1 in District 9-AAA) retook a 19-17 lead following back-to-back kills from Loftis and Lawless, but the Lady Bison responded by producing the next three points.
Calli Boone’s block gave Station Camp a 23-21 lead, but Lady Panther senior Grace Tucker responded with a kill to pull her squad back to within a point.
However, the match ended with back-to-back kills from Charpentier and Jaci Watts.
“Heighth kills,” Lesemann said of the taller Lady Bison players. “The game is played above the net.
“Beech comes the closest to being able to play like that. He (Lady Buccaneer head coach Tim Carlson) has tall girls and girls who can jump.”
However, despite the height differential, Lesemann was pleased with the amount of Station Camp hits that his players were able to get their hands on at the net.
“That’s our strongest point, our blocking,” Lesemann said. “They block well.”
The Lady Panthers had one week off before resuming play by hosting Hendersonville on Tuesday. They’ll continue play in the five-team District 9-AAA with Thursday evening’s contest at Gallatin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.