LAFAYETTE — The Portland High School softball team started the season with a bang.
However, the finish wasn’t what the Lady Panthers were hoping for.
Macon County scored the game’s final 11 runs in an 11-1, five-inning victory over visiting Portland in the two teams’ season opener on March 16.
The game’s second batter — Lady Panther centerfielder Jama Hoffman — hit a home run over the fence in right-centerfield.
However, Macon County sophomore pitcher Ellie Coley limited the Lady Panthers to just three more hits, none of which left the infield.
Coley finished with nine strikeouts and did not issue a base on balls.
Portland senior leadoff hitter Lillie Whitehead legged out a two-out infield single in the third inning and stole second base, but Coley ended the threat with a strikeout.
Kayla Wasilko hit a looping single behind first basee in the fourth inning, and Lady Panther teammate Tiana Hall reached on an infield single with two outs in the fifth.
Following Hoffman’s home run, the Tigerettes evened the contest as junior Allie Warner doubled down the third-base line with two outs in the second inning and scored as sophomore Sydney Strum doubled.
Then, Macon County erupted for seven runs in the third inning.
Abby Shoulders ignited the rally with a leadoff walk, and sophomore Macy Meador followed with a single. That preceded Cadence Carter’s three-run home run that hit the scoreboard in right-centerfield.
Carter is one of three players who didn’t join the team until after the Macon County girls basketball team won the program’s first state championship three days earlier. Two of those three players — Carter and Shoulders — hit home runs in the opener.
Coley and junior Trista Jenkins followed Carter’s blast with back-to-back singles and scored when freshman Maddy Cunningham doubled.
Shoulders came through with a two-out double down the third-base line to drive in Cunningham and Warner, creating an 8-1 margin.
Junior Kara Case was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and Shoulders followed with a line-drive home run to left-centerfield.
Meador made it back-to-back home runs to end the contest with a towering blast over the fence in leftfield.
The contest ended due to the 10-run mercy rule after five innings of play.
Carter, Meador, Shoulders and Warner all had two hits as the Tigerettes finished with 12 total.
