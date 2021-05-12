GLADEVILLE — The Portland High School softball team suffered an 11-2 loss to host Wilson Central last Friday in the opening round of the District 9-AAA Tournament.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play Green Hill on Monday evening in an elimination game.
Lillie Whitehead had two hits in the contest, while Jama Hoffman and Shelby Richards had one each.
“I thought we pitched it well and played well defensively,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Eryn Cheney and Summer Evans both did what we ask on the mound.
“Offensively, I think we were too intense and didn’t stay within ourselves. Jama Hoffman and Lillie Whitehead were good for us.”
In the top of the first inning, Whitehead doubled, but two strikeouts and a flyout ended the scoring threat.
Wilson Central went down in order in the home half of the inning, and Portland was retired three up and three down in the second.
The Lady Wildcats broke through with six runs in the bottom of the second. Two singles, a pair of walks, a double and a home-run blast over the centerfield fence gave the hosts a 6-0 cushion.
Whitehead delivered a two-out single in the third and scored thanks to fielding errors.
Wilson Central countered with one run in the third, and a fifth-inning run extended the Lady Wildcat margin to 8-1.
The Lady Panthers tallied a single run in the sixth.
With one out, Hoffman reached on an error and came scored when Richards doubled.
Wilson Central put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Portland was retired on three strikeouts in the top of the seventh to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.