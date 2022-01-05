The Portland girls went winless in last week’s South Central Bank Halton Classic held at Allen County-Scottsville.
The Lady Panthers dropped their opener, 46-41, to the host school and fell to Callaway County, 44-29, in the second game. Portland finished up last Thursday be dropping a 46-36 decision to Crittenden County Kentucky.
“We are still in a growing and learning process,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “I thought by day three we were better and that was the goal. I was proud of Rayleigh Hester for leading us through the rough spots.”
Portland fell to the host school 46-41 last Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers trailed 14-7 after eight minutes of action and faced a 24-16 deficit at intermission. Portland trailed by seven with eight minutes left to play and made it close but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
Taya Totten topped Portland in scoring with 14 points with Hester contributing 11 and Cheyenne Gregory recording nine. Aleena Waggoner chipped in with five and Halie Rosasco netted two.
Allen County-Scottsville was led by Jaylee Covington and Aubrie Naiser with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Purple connected on 17 field goal attempts and made four of six foul shots.
Portland got off to a slow start in a 42-29 defeat at the hands of Calloway County last Wednesday. The Purple scored just two points in the first and added six points in the second and trailed 20-8 at intermission.
A strong third period performance highlighted by five points from Gregory, four from Totten and Karlee Clayton, and Hester’s two points still left the Lady Panthers behind 36-23 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Clayton topped the Purple in scoring for the game with nine points with Gregory scoring seven and Totten contributing six. Hester had five and Mia Humphrey and Wasilko each recorded one.
Portland made 12 field goals and were three of eight at the charity stripe
The Lady Panthers concluded the tourney action by falling to Crittenden County, 46-36, last Thursday.
Portland led 17-12 after the opening eight minutes of action but scored just four points each in the second and third periods and trailed 33-25 with eight minutes left to play.
Gregory reached double figures for the Purple with 12 while Totten had 10 and Hester netted nine. Kayla Wasilko scored three and Waggoner finished with two points.
PHS connected on 13 attempts from the field including five from the 3-point stripe.
Taylor Guess led Crittenden County topped all scorers with 21.
