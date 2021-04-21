The Portland High School softball team lost a trio of games last week, falling to 6-15-1.
On April 12, the Lady Panthers lost to Green Hill, 13-4.
The Lady Panthers stayed close and trailed 4-2 after two innings, but the Lady Hawks scored in each of the next four innings, including five in the fourth, to put the game away.
Portland managed nine hits as Lillie Whitehead, Jama Hoffman, and Katie McCloud all had two, and Shelby Richards, Eryn Cheney and Jenna Bailey collected one.
In the first inning, Hoffman singled with one out, and Richards also reached on a hit. Hoffman scored on an error.
Portland pushed across another run in the second as Cheney led off with a double and scored on Bailey’s single.
The Lady Panthers scored a pair in the sixth.
Sydney Lawless walked, and McCloud singled to drive in Lawless. Whitehead tripled in McCloud.
On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers fell to East Robertson, 21-8, despite a grand slam by Portland’s Kayla Wasilko.
All of the scoring occurred over the first three innings.
East Robertson scored four in the first, 11 in the second, and six in the third.
The Lady Panthers tallied all eight of their runs in the second inning.
Brooklyn Bellavio walked, and Cheney singled. Tianna Hall doubled in Bellavio, and McCloud singled in Cheney. Then, Whitehead’s hit plated Hall.
After Hoffman reached on a single to load the bases, Richards singled to force in McCloud.
Wasilko came to the plate and homered to rightfield to give Portland an 8-4 edge.
However, East Robertson regained the lead for good in the bottom of the frame and put the game away in the third.
The Lady Indians pounded out 24 hits, while Portland collected 10.
Whitehead had three hits, a run scored and a run batted in (RBI), and Richards blasted two hits and drove in a run. Hoffman, Wasilko, Cheney, Hall and McCloud all had one.
Portland returned to district action last Thursday and lost to host Station Camp, 10-1.
Hoffman provided the lone hit for the Purple by doubling in the fifth to drive in Lawless.
The Lady Bison scored a run in the first, three in both the second and third innings, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The Lady Panthers will play in the Gallatin Tournament this weekend and will host Hendersonville on Monday.
