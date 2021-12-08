The Portland girls had two tough games last week in falling to East Robertson, 59-33, and dropping a district contest to Creek 59-29.
On Nov. 30, the Lady Panthers led 12-5 before getting outscored 19-3 in the second quarter in their loss to East Robertson.
“Hats off to East Robertson, they wanted the game more tonight,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher pointed out. “They went after every loose basketball and took us out of our comfort zone. It all boils down to player harder and for each other. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Portland was missing two of their top players in Taya Totten and Cheyenne Gregory but did hold a 12-5 first quarter lead as Katie McCloud fired in six points and Aleena Waggoner and Rayleigh Hester each nailed a three-point shot.
But Portland went cold in the second period and the Lady Indians capitalized with 19 unanswered points and a 24-12 edge.
Waggoner recorded her second three-point bucket of the first half that left the Purple trailing 24-15 at halftime.
After giving up a three-point basket to the hosts to open the third quarter, the Lady Panthers responded to close the gap to six.
Karlee Clayton scored inside, McCloud drilled a jumper, and Hester tallied on a putback for a 27-21 difference.
Portland would get no closer as a 5-0 Lady Indian run extended their advantage to 11 points, 34-23. McCloud closed the scoring as the period ended and the Lady Panthers trailed, 34-25.
East Robertson closed the deal by outscoring the Purple 14-3 over the opening three and half minutes of the fourth that produced a 48-29 cushion. Portland stopped the streak on a pair of Makayla Bryant free throws.
But that was followed by another Lady Indian run of 9-0 that extended their lead.
McCloud topped Portland in scoring with 10 points while Hester netted seven and Waggoner scoring six. Kayla Wasilko and Bryant each finished with three and Ava Montandon and Clayton finished with two apiece.
The Lady Panthers made 12 field goals including four, three-pointers and recorded five of nine at the charity stripe.
East Robertson’s Peyton Lackey led all scorers with 19, while Ida Barnard and Katie Pennington contributed 13 apiece.
Last Friday night, the Lady Panthers fell behind early and lost to visiting Creek wood, 59-29, in the season’s first district matchup.
“We had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and most of them were unforced,” Steinbrecher noted. “We fell behind 7-0 and got off to a terrible start. You can’t give a good team like Creek Wood easy baskets. Our effort and attitude were good, and we kept fighting. It takes a lot of energy to catch-up when you fall behind.”
Portland trailed 22-3 after eight minutes of play and faced a 30-12 deficit at halftime. The Lady Hawks extended their advantage to 25 points, 45-20, after three quarters and held a comfortable lead throughout the final eight minutes of the contest.
McCloud scored 12 points to lead Portland in scoring while Clayton and Wasilko each contributed five. Hester finished with three and Montandon and Totten recorded two points apiece.
Creek Wood’s Brianna Burgess led all scorers with 24.
Portland travels to White House this Friday for a district showdown and heads to Logan County next Tuesday.
