The Cheatham County Middle School girls basketball team used a strong third-quarter performance to advance in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association AA sectional tournament with a 38-26 win over tournament host Portland East last Thursday night.
The Panthers led 8-7 at halftime after a sluggish effort by both squads in the opening half.
However, the Lady Cubs outscored Portland East 18-14 in the third quarter and then scored three consecutive baskets to start the fourth period to put the game away.
“We allowed Cheatham County to get comfortable in the third,” Portland East head coach Sloane Gilliland said. “They hadn’t played since Dec. 13 due to quarantine and virtual learning. They got into a rhythm, and our energy level wasn’t up to par tonight.”
The Lady Cubs made three field goals in the first half but recorded 13 over the final 12 minutes, including seven in the third frame.
Elle Mayo hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the early moments of the third quarter to spark Cheatham County on its 18-point scoring spree after halftime.
“Those were key, and we weren’t anticipating that, and it killed us,” Gilliland said. “No. 23 (Montana Lee) and 30 (Gracie Belle Weakley) were hard to stop. They are ballplayers and can take care of the basketball.”
Portland East had the early lead and momentum as Ava Montandon hit a jump shot, and Taya Totten netted a 3-pointer. The Lady Cubs went scoreless in the opening six minutes of action.
Cheatham County produced the first three points of the second stanza, but a Kira Smallwood three-point bucket increased the margin to five, 8-3, at the 3:40 mark.
Cheatham County closed out the first half with two field goals to trail 8-7 at the break.
Totten popped in a jump shot as the third quarter opened for a 10-7 Portland East advantage, but Mayo hit her two, game-changing shots from the corner to give Cheatham County its first lead at 13-10.
The contest remained close until the Lady Cubs scored six unanswered points to go up 19-14.
The Panther girls responded with a three-point bucket from Ke’Miyah Kelsey, and Totten sank a 10-footer and added a three-point field goal as the quarter ended. Portland East trailed 25-22 with six minutes remaining.
However, Cheatham County took control of the game thanks to six consecutive points to go up 31-22.
Lily Dunbar stopped the streak with a bucket, but Lydia Webb connected on a jumper for a 33-24 edge with two minutes left to play.
Dunbar scored again before Cheatham County closed the game with five consecutive points to advance to the second round.
Weakley scored 12 points to pace Cheatham County, with Lee adding 11 and Mayo finishing with nine.
Totten led Portland East offensively with 12 points, while Dunbar and Montandon provided four each. Both Kelsey and Smallwood contributed three.
The Lady Panthers made 11 shots from the field.
“I told the girls that the end of your middle-school games is not the end of your career,” Gilliland said. “We’ve had to deal with a lot this season, including COVID and other situations. This group is resilient. Ava, Lily, Taya, and Ke’Miyah have stepped into leadership roles and shown the younger girls what it takes. When you get hit in the face, you keep playing.”
Portland East finished with a 4-10 record.
