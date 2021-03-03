GALLATIN — The second-seeded Gallatin High School girls basketball team defeated visiting Portland, 56-36, in quarterfinal action of the District 9-AAA Tournament on Feb. 22.
After a tightly-played first quarter, the Lady Wave outscored the Lady Panthers 19-7 in the second stanza to build a commanding lead at halftime and remained in control for the remainder of the contest.
“The girls battled for 32 minutes,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We played hard and executed. Gallatin is a good team and played well, and that makes it tough for us.”
Portland made 10 field goals in the contest but was hampered by the Lady Wave defense.
“We didn’t shoot well tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “But hats off to Gallatin. They put a lot of pressure on you and close on our shooters and run us off the line. We have drills in practice on contested shooting, but you can’t stimulate their speed and quickness.”
Junior Rayleigh Hester topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with 12 points, while senior Lillie Whitehead closed out her career with 11. Eme Loza, Lexie Williams and Aleena Waggoner each had three points, and Katie McCloud and Cheyenne Gregory recorded two points each.
Gallatin was led by A’niya Boone with 13. Janaya Newsome tallied 12, and Jeremia Montgomery contributed 11.
The two teams played close in the opening eight minutes of play.
After a Boone basket, the Lady Panthers tied the game at 2-2 on Hester’s inside shot.
Portland took its first lead on Loza’s three-point bucket at the 4:59 mark.
Montgomery’s short jumper gave Gallatin the edge before Hester’s old-fashioned three-point play gave Portland its final advantage at 9-7.
Boone and Montgomery combined for five points to give the hosts a 12-9 lead before Whitehead popped in two free throws that left Portland trailing by a point.
Portland didn’t get any closer as Boone’s last-second basket pushed Gallatin on top 14-11.
The Lady Wave opened the second quarter by scoring 10 consecutive points to go up 24-11.
After Whitehead dropped in a single charity toss, Newsome and Montgomery each scored on consecutive troops downcourt to increase the margin to 14, 28-14.
Hester fired in two foul shots and Gregory made a basket to cut the deficit to 12, 28-16.
Gallatin finished up the half with five of the game’s next seven points to extend its advantage to 15, 33-18, at halftime.
Newsome, Montgomery and Boone score 14 of their team’s 17 points in the third period as Gallatin maintained a comfortable lead (50-26) heading into the final eight minutes of play.
In the fourth, Whitehead knocked in a three-point basket. Hester nailed a pair of charity tosses, and Whitehead scored five straight points to cut the Gallatin advantage to 18, 54-36.
Kam Radley wrapped up the scoring for the Lady Wave as the final seconds ticked off.
Whitehead, Williams and Loza played their final game for the Lady Panthers, with manager Mayleigh Douglas also graduating in May.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors,” Steinbrecher said. “I call them Christmas trees, because they light up a room and bring joy into everyone’s lives. We are not only losing good basketball players, but more importantly, we are losing great human beings. They are great teammates, highly coachable, and great leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.