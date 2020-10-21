The third-seeded Portland High School girls soccer season came to a disappointing end last Tuesday as No. 2 seed White House Heritage posted a 1-0 win over the Lady Panthers in the semifinal round of the District 9-AA Tournament, which was played at Portland High.
The two teams played during the regular season, with the Lady Patriots shutting out Portland 1-0 before duplicating that last Tuesday to end Portland’s season.
“We went over our strategy multiple days and watched film on them,” Lady Panther head coach Ryan Goostree said. “We didn’t execute like we were supposed to and didn’t play like we should.”
The Lady Patriots scored their lone goal over the opening 40 minutes of action.
In the second half, Portland played much better, according to Goostree, but couldn’t find the net.
“We had plenty of chances, including three open shots,” Goostree said. “We didn’t finish. You have to take (advantage of) chances given to you, and we didn’t do that. But we did play better in the second half.”
The Lady Panthers ended the season with a 7-6-3 record.
“We had a good ending to the regular season,” Goostree said. “I did expect more this season.”
Goostree loses three seniors to graduation in Alaina Brown, Alex Tuttle, and Chloe Carter.
“Alaina did well for us playing outside defense,” Goostree said. “She did her job effectively. Chloe is a four-year starter and brought it every match. Alex brings patience in the striker area and disperses the ball well.
“Losing three seniors is tough, but we have a big junior class that we can fill the gaps with next year.”
White House Heritage captured a 3-2 victory over top-seeded White House in Thursday evening’s championship match.
That earned the Lady Patriots a home match in Tuesday’s Region 5-AA Tournament semifinal round against Martin Luther King Magnet, which suffered a 6-0 loss to Hume-Fogg in Thursday evening’s District 10-AA Tournament final.
White House was slated to travel to Nashville to face Hume-Fogg in the other 5-AA semifinal.
Semifinal winners earn a spot in Thursday’s regional championship match and a spot one of eight Class AA sectional contests played to be played on Saturday. Sectional winners advance to next week’s Class AA State Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.