The Portland High Scvhool girls soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins heading into this week’s district tournament.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated Sycamore, 3-1.
Junior Jessica Roberts scored two goals, and Hayden Johns added another.
“This was our first game back with all our starters, and our team did an excellent job possessing the ball and playing as a unit,” Portland head coach Ryan Goostree said. “I was worried about the game, because Sycamore is a good team, and we were on fall break. The girls started off with the proper attitude and were able to find the gaps offensively. It was a great game by our girls and good momentum moving into the district tournament.”
The Lady Panthers picked up a win last Thursday by shutting out Mt. Juliet, 1-0.
“Mt. Juliet is an old rival that we haven’t played in a while since the new districting,” Goostree said. “Mt. Juliet is a good team, and we were able to slow their play down defensively and limit goal-scoring opportunities.”
Roberts notched the lone goal for the Lady Panthers in the match.
“We had a lot of foul calls against us, which is worrisome, but the girls never gave up offensively, and we were able to get a shot on target to fall,” Goostree said. This was a big win for me personally because I have never beaten Mt. Juliet and for the girls who have worked hard to improve themselves each day. The girls had an excellent match, and this was a good ending to our regular season.”
Portland (6-5-3) advanced in the first round of the district tournament with a 1-0 forfeit win over Springfield, which is the team’s fourth consecutive victory, and was scheduled to play White House Heritage on Tuesday night in the semifinals. A win would put the Lady Panthers in the championship match on Thursday.
The district tournament is being held at Portland High School.
