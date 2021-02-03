For three quarters, the Portland High School girls basketball team had visiting Green Hill on the ropes in their district match-up last Friday night.
However, the Lady Hawks scored the first 12 points of the fourth period and posted a 44-38 win over the Lady Panthers.
Portland came out hot in making its first three shot attempts and led 13-8 at the end of one quarter. The Lady Panthers extended that advantage to seven points at intermission and took a 30-26 advantage into the final quarter.
A 9-0 run to open the final eight minutes gave the visitors momentum to post the district victory.
“I hurt for the seniors,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Our seniors played the game of their life. Lexie Williams and Lillie Whitehead limited two of the district’s best players to 16 total points. Eme Loza played phenomenal defense. Lexie played 31 minutes, and Lillie played 32. I hate losing for the seniors, but not executing and listening drives me crazy. I was disappointed with our underclassmen.”
The Lady Hawks top two scorers, Sydnee Richetto and Aubrey Blankenship, were limited to 16 combined points in the contest.
Portland raced to an early 7-0 lead and kept the lead for 24 minutes.
Williams nailed a baseline jumper before Loza buried a 3-pointer, and Whitehead’s bucket forced Green Hill head coach Cherie Abner to call a timeout.
After the break, the Lady Hawks closed the gap to one, 7-6, as Blankenship tallied four points, and Richetto added a field goal at the 5:21 mark.
Rayleigh Hester hit back-to-back interior shots to give the Lady Panthers an 11-6 edge.
Skylar Brumlech scored before Williams closed out the period by netting a bucket for a 13-8 advantage.
Hester opened the second by working inside for two points before Ava Heilman fired in a three-point shot to pull Green Hill to within four, 15-11.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to eight, 19-11, as Whitehead drilled a pair of free throws and Kayla Wasilko connected from short range.
The Lady Hawks tallied their next three points at the charity stripe before Portland’s Karlee Clayton converted an offensive putback to finish up the scoring and give the home team a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Portland built a double-digit lead in the third quarter as Whitehead provided four points for a 25-14 spread at the 6:39 mark.
The Lady Hawks scored six of the game’s next seven points and cut the deficit to six, 26-20, but Williams connected from the outside for a 28-20 advantage.
Green Hill got point production from Alivia Majors, Blankenship and Ashlyn Riggs to trim the difference by two, 28-26.
Williams finished up the third period with a one-handed shot in the lane, and Portland led 30-26.
Savannah Kirby blistered the nets on a trio of 3-pointers, and Brumlech added an old-fashioned three-point play for a 12-0 run that gave Green Hill a 35-30 lead.
Hester dropped in a charity toss, and Katie McCloud swished a shot from the three-point stripe to cut the difference to four, 38-34. T
However, the Lady Hawks tallied four consecutive points before McCloud buried two free throws as Portland trailed 42-36 with 1:43 remaining.
Williams drew the Lady Panthers even closer at 42-38 with a running jump shot.
Green Hill closed the deal with a bucket, and the Lady Panthers missed a shot and turned the basketball over down the stretch to end the game.
“The game could’ve gotten away from us in the fourth quarter,” Steinbrecher said. “We had no momentum and wasn’t playing well, but we made some shots to get back in it. I think it shows the growth of team.”
Williams reached double figures for the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Hester had seven and Whitehead six. McCloud scored five. Loza contributed three, and Clayton and Wasilko each finished with two.
Blankenship had 10 points for the Lady Hawks.
- The Portland girls fell to visiting Beech last Tuesday evening by a 35-21 margin.
A slow start by the Lady Panthers allowed the Lady Bucs to build a double-digit lead.
“We didn’t play well in the first quarter,” Steinbrecher said. “When you dig a hole that big, every shot is more important. The rim looked tiny to us tonight. We are comfortable with shooting the basketball, but we probably should have driven to the rim more.”
The Lady Panthers made just two 3-pointers in the game.
“I was proud of our effort tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “We hunkered down and played defense after the first quarter. We could’ve gotten run out of the gym. We talked at halftime about get stops and get shots. We got shots. They just wouldn’t fall.”
The two teams were tied at 4-4 in the early minutes of the first period as Whitehead and Wasilko each tallied off of offensive putbacks for Portland.
After that, the Lady Bucs reeled off ten consecuctive points to lead 14-4.
There was only 10 points scored in the second stanza.
Natasia Jones scorched the nets on a 3-pointer, while Jada Jones dropped in a pair of field goals for the visitors.
Hester bagged a three-point bucket at the 1:36 mark to conclude the offense for the opening half.
The offensive woes for the two teams continued in the third quarter.
Beech scored five consecuctive points, while Hester finished up the scoring, leaving Portland trailing 26-9.
The Lady Bucs opened the final eight minutes with six consecuctive points to go up 32-9.
Portland got untracked as McCloud drilled two foul shots. Loza and Clayton each recorded a shot before Whitehead punched in a free throw, and Williams turned a steal into a basket for a 14-point difference.
Beech got an old fashioned three-point play from Carson Sisk, while Loza popped in a three-point bucket at the buzzer.
Hester and Loza topped Portland in scoring with five points each, with Whitehead adding three, and Wasilko, McCloud, Clayton and Williams all contributing two.
- Whitehead poured in 20 points in leading the Lady Panthers to a 51-40 win at White House Heritage on one night earlier.
Whitehead record eight field goals and made all three of her free-throw attempts.
“Lillie had a big night for us,” Steinbrecher said. “We kept attacking tonight, and the girls played well. Every time White House Heritage would get close, we responded. It was team effort offensively and defensively. We were clicking all night.”
The Lady Panthers led 12-7 in the first quarter as Whitehead tallied seven points, including a 3-pointer. Hester added a long-range field goal, and Wasilko broke open for a basket.
In the second quarter, Williams got hot with seven points, including a three-point bucket, and Whitehead poured in six points as Portland led 25-16 at the halftime break.
Whitehead continued to torch the Lady Patriots in the third quarter with five points, while McCloud blasted a three-point shot and Clayton scored inside as Portland led 35-28 entering the final eight minutes of play.
Loza and Hester each contributed six points in the fourth quarter as Portland held its lead and posted the 11-point margin of victory.
Backing Whitehead’s offensive performance was Hester with nine points. Williams chipped in with seven. Loza added six. McCloud tallied five, and Clayton and Wasilko rounded out the offense with two each.
Portland made 21 field goals in the contest.
The Lady Patriots were led offensively by Bayleigh Ballard with nine points.
White House Heritage made 14 field goals in the contest.
