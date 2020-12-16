HENDERSONVILLE — The visiting Portland High School girls basketball team dropped a 40-23 district contest to Beech last Friday night.
A cold night of shooting and a tough Lady Buc defense led to Portland making just eight field goals, though five of those came from the three-point stripe.
Portland battled back from deficits throughout the game. In the first quarter, the Lady Panthers trailed 9-0 and faced a 20-5 deficit in the second quarter. Both times the Lady Panthers rallied back but couldn’t get any closer than eight points in the second half.
“I’m not disappointed with the girls ... we just didn’t shoot the basketball well tonight (8 of 30),” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “This was our third game with the varsity, and we’ve been off 10 days and been shut down twice. We’ve had one practice, really an open gym, just to get our legs back.
“I told the girls they would have bad shooting nights. Beech’s defense had a lot to do with our shooting. They make you shoot quicker than you would like to sometimes. We hadn’t seen that kind of speed and pressure. I thought we handled the pressure at times, and at times, it was a train wreck. We did respond to adversity tonight for the first time this season, and we handled it. I was proud of that.””
The Lady Panthers trailed by nine points before Kayla Wasilko drilled a pair of foul shots to put the Lady Panthers on the scoreboard at the 2:46 mark of the opening period.
Katie McCloud followed with a 3-pointer, while the Lady Bucs made a free throw to lead 10-5.
Beech extended its’ lead to 15 points, 20-5, thanks to a 10-0 run to open the second period. The Lady Panthers, sparked by Lexie Williams’ eight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and a three-point bucket by Eme Loza, closed the gap to six, 22-16, as the half ended.
The Lady Bucs built a 13-point advantage in the third quarter with seven unanswered points, and after Portland tallied on a Lillie Whitehead layup, Beech closed out the period with five consecutive points to lead 34-18 with eight minutes remaining.
Neither team shot the basketball well in the fourth quarter as Beech managed six points and the Lady Panthers countered with a Williams lay-up and a McCloud long-range basket from the three-point line.
Williams finished with 10 points to pace the Lady Panthers, while McCloud netted six. Eme Loza had three, and Whitehead and Wasilko each tallied two.
Beech’s Bri Ellis topped all scorers with 14.
Portland will host Station Camp on Friday night.
