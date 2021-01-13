The Portland High School girls basketball battled for a half, but Gallatin outscored the Lady Panthers 36-14 after halftime to post a 55-29 district win last Tuesday evening.
The Lady Panthers trailed by a point at the end of the opening period and faced a four-point deficit at the halftime break.
Gallatin took control in the third quarter with a 21-10 scoring blitz and built a double-digit advantage that lasted for the remainder of the contest.
“I thought we battled in the first half,” Portland High head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “In the second half, our legs went. We hadn’t played in two weeks. Both teams showed a lot of rust.
“Gallatin is a solid team. They have 10 girls coming at you, and that wore us down. They have a good team, and we couldn’t hang with them.”
The Lady Wave scored the first five points of the contest on a Aniya Boone putback and an old-fashioned three-point play by Jeremia Montgomery.
Lillie Whitehead placed Portland on the scoreboard with two free throws before Gallatin extended its lead to 9-2.
However, the Lady Panthers tied the game as Lexie Williams popped in a 3-point shot and Rayleigh Hester tallied back-to-back shots for a 9-9 deadlock.
Edniya Wilks gave Gallatin a 10-9 lead at the 2:00 mark. and neither team scored again over the quarter.
The Lady Panthers took the lead when Katie McCloud nailed a 3-pointer, but Gallatin scored the game’s next seven points to go up 17-12.
McCloud drilled another shot from the three-point stripe, but while Montgomery closed out the half with a short basket for a 19-15 at intermission.
The second half started for Gallatin much like the first few minutes of the first half, by scoring five consecutive points to lead 24-15.
Hester and Whitehead connected for the Lady Panthers, and Whitehead later scored in the lane as Portland fell behind 30-21 with 3:22 showing.
The Lady Wave wrapped up the third quarter on a 12-2 run to hold a 40-25 margin with eight minutes to play.
Gallatin scored 10 consecutive points to open the fourth period for a 50-25 lead.
McCloud and Aleena Waggoner finally tallied for the Lady Panthers in the final two minutes, and Gallatin finished up the game with five consecuctive points to create the final margin of victory.
Portland made 12 field goals in the game as McCloud scored a team-high eight points. Hester and Whitehead each contributed six. Karlee Clayton chipped in with four. Williams scored three, and Waggoner netted two.
The Lady Wave dropped in 24 field goals and were led in scoring by Montgomery with 14 points. Boone had 13, and Janaya Newsome followed with 11.
