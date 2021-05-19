GLADEVILLE — The Portland High School softball season came to an end on May 10 as the Lady Panthers fell to Green Hill, 2-0, in a District 9-AAA Tournament elimination contest played at Wilson Central High School.
The Lady Panthers had a baserunner in the top of the fifth inning as Eryn Cheney singled to centerfield but was left stranded.
In the sixth, Lillie Whitehead blasted a single with one out, but a couple of groundouts ended the scoring threat.
Kayla Wasilko singled in the seventh with one out but was left stranded.
Cheney went six innings for the Lady Panthers in the pitcher’s cirlce and gave up just seven hits and two earned runs. The Hawks broke through in the sixth with a leadoff home run, two singles and a walk, which produced a pair of runs.
Green Hill only managed six baserunners until the sixth.
Despite the season-ending loss, Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher saw improvement through the season.
“I couldn’t be prouder with their growth as individuals and as a team,” Steinbrecher said. “The girls worked extremely hard, even when the season wasn’t going our way early in the year. I think any coach can look back on a season and find games they should have won but didn’t. This group was always able to turn the page and move on to the next game.
“By the end of the season, we were a pretty good softball team. Eryn grew leaps and bounds as our pitcher throughout the season leading to her complete game loss (2-0) all the way to our freshmen Brooklyn Bellavio being a cog in our line-up. They also grew close as a team, and that was fun to watch.”
The Lady Panthers lose three seniors to graduation — Whitehead, Summer Evans, and Tianna Hall.
“Lillie has turned into a great leader both on and off the field,” Steinbrecher said. “For my first year as the head coach, I couldn’t have done it without her. Obviously, she was a major spark in our offense and great at defense either in leftfield or catching. We are going to miss her leadership and the way she competes more than anything.
“Summer is a great kid that really found her role on the mound for us and was vital as a change of pace when Eryn came out. She also stepped up big when Eryn was out for a few weeks. She’s a great teammate that is full of energy, and we are thankful she came out for her senior year. Tianna is another great teammate who was willing to do whatever we asked of her. She didn’t complain. She just worked. In her first year of playing varsity, she had some big hits for us, but more importantly, she was a good role model for the younger girls on how to be a selfless teammate.”
