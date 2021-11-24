The Portland girls lost a heartbreaker last Tuesday night as White House Heritage pulled out a 34-32 win to open the 2021-22 season.
“We did a great job of adjusting after halftime,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher explained. “We came out with a sense of urgency and a different energy.”
The Lady Panthers trailed 20-13 at intermission but came back to take the lead in the second half before succumbing to the Patriots.
“I’m proud of the leadership Rayleigh (Hester) showed in holding steady until the end,” Steinbrecher remarked. “We could have folded tonight with our young kids. We have two young point guards in Taya Totten and Cheyenne Gregory on the big stage for the first time. Taya wanted to take that shot at the end. When we are put in those positions, I like our chances.”
Portland trailed 12-6 after eight minutes of action as the Lady Patriots Claire King filled the hoops with 10 points. Totten and Kayla Wasilko each had a basket for the Purple while Katie McCloud and Hester each recorded a free throw.
White House Heritage extended its advantage to seven, 20-13 at the half despite a 3-point bucket from Portland’s Gregory along with a Hester basket and a pair of McCloud charity tosses.
“I think we had a lot of nerves in the first half,” Steinbrecher admitted. “White House Heritage did do a good job with their press and forcing turnovers. It’s hard to get young kids to be patient. We want to score.”
The Lady Panthers did come out after the break and took the lead at 22-21. White House Heritage came back and retook the lead as Kinsley Caruthers netted six points as the visitors were on top 28-22 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Gregory and Hester each fired in four points in the fourth period while Wasilko added a bucket. But the Lady Panthers came up short in the final seconds.
“I’m proud of this group,” Steinbrecher said. “You never want to start bad because you expend a lot of energy getting back in the game. I’m not getting stressed out or nervous when we get behind. I like our ability to play half-court defense and to get after it on defense. You saw that in the third quarter. Losing is no fun, but we can learn from this.”
Gregory reached double figures for Portland with 10 points while Hester netted nine and Totten had six. Wasilko scored four and McCloud added three.
The Lady Patriots were led by King’s 10 points.
