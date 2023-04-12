The Portland softball team stands at 2-11 as the 2023 season begins to wind down. After defeating White House Heritage 9-4 on March 23, the Purple have dropped five contests including a pair of losses last week.
On Monday, April 3, the Lady Panthers fell to district rival Montgomery Central 11-4.
The Lady Indians scored five runs in each of the first two innings and added a single tally in the third. The winners collected 13 hits including three homers.
Portland Pounded out four hits and tallied a run in the third, added two in the fifth, and one in their final time at bat.
In the top of the third, Zoey Lavigne doubled and stole third. Aiden Hughes sacrificed Lavigne home to put the Purple on the scoreboard.
Lavigne drew a one-out walk in the fifth and swiped second. Hughes launched a two-run homer to center field to score Lavigne and Hughes.
Hughes recorded her second round tripper of the game in the top of the seventh to finish the scoring.
The following day, the Lady Panthers lost to visiting Creekwood 11-0. The Redhawks tallied in each of the first five innings.
Portland managed two hits as Hughes singled in the first and Stori Russell reached on a base hit in the second.
The Lady Panthers will host Westmoreland Thursday night, travels to White House next Monday and host Montgomery Central Tuesday night.
