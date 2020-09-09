The Portland High School girls soccer team lost to rival White House on Thursday evening by a 4-0 score.
The match was tied at 0-0 at the half.
“We had a great first half,” Lady Panther head ccoach Ryan Goostree said. “Both teams possesed the ball well and had opportunities to score. Our girls did an excellent job moving the ball around and being patient with our passes. We had made some adjustments towards the end of the first half offensively and had some close opportunities, but struggled to find the back of the net.”
White House took advantage of some communication problems by the Lady Panthers to score four goals over the final 40 minutes of action.
“We started off nervous, and White House took advantage of that,” Goostree said. “We tried to push back but had some issues with communication on the back line and lost possession of the ball too many times on our defensive side. We struggled to regain our composure until the halfway mark of the second half. We had some great shots, but their goalkeeper was able to make some great saves.”
Portland hosts Merrol Hyde Magnet on Thursday and will remain at home to face Macon County on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.