The Portland girls won a pair of district games last week.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated Montgomery Central 45-25 and three nights later, traveled to Greenbrier and won 44-36.
In the contest with the Lady Indians, the Purple led 12-8 after one quarter of action and held the visitors scoreless in the second in taking a 25-8 halftime advantage into the locker room.
Montgomery Central trailed 33-18 after three quarters as the Lady Panthers maintained a comfortable lead in the second half.
“This was a big win for us,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher noted. “It was our first district win of the season. This was a step in the right direction for us.”
Taya Totten led the Purple in scoring with 15 as eight Portland players reached the scoring column.
“Taya was special tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “It was nice having Katie McCloud back. It was her first game back in a while.”
Backing Totten in the scoring column was McCloud with nine, Cheyenne Gregory tallied six, Mia Humphrey and Aleena Waggoner each had four. Ashlee Vanatta netted three and Karlee Clayton and Halie Rosasco rounded out the offense with two each.
Portland made 19 field goals with Totten and McCloud each swishing a three-point shot. The Lady Panthers made five of seven foul shots.
=The Lady Indians connected on eight field goals and netted nine of 19 at the charity stripe. Keli Madden paced her team with ten.
Last Friday, the Lady Panthers traveled to Greenbrier and came home a 44-36 winner.
“Greenbrier started off like we did at the beginning of the season, “Steinbrecher explained. “We both struggled early to find our rhythm. Tonight’s game was a good battle. I was proud of our girls. We got in foul trouble, and we went deep in the bench, and they held us steady.”
The Lady Panthers led 10-4 after one quarter of action and took a 20-14 advantage into the locker room at the break.
Greenbrier got untracked in the third by outscoring the Purple 12-4 and led 26-24 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
In the fourth quarter, Portland blistered the nets for 20 points as Kayla Wasilko had eight and Gregory followed with six. The Lady Panthers also canned 9 of 12 attempts at the charity stripe in posing their second district win of the week.
“When we got in foul trouble, the kids were able to rest and in the fourth quarter, we took off,’ Steinbrecher noted.
Gregory contributed nine steals in the game.
“We faced some challenges tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “We did have our five starters back and that was good.”
Three players reached double figures for the Lady Panthers as Totten led the way with 15, Gregory had 11, and Wasilko finished with ten. Rayleigh Hester scored seven and McCloud rounded out the offense with one.
Portland recorded 15 field goals and were 12 of 18 at the free throw line. Audrey White topped Greenbrier in scoring with 10 and Abby Stacy tallied nine.
The Lady Bobcats made 10 field goals and netted 11 of 19 at the charity stripe.
