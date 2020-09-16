The Portland High School volleyball team picked up a pair of victories last week, including a victory over District 11-AA foe White House Heritage.
Prior to that, the Lady Panthers captured a 25-17, 25-11, 16-25, 25-20 victory over visiting Mt. Juliet on Sept. 8.
Emma High reached double digits in digs and kills with 11 each, and she also had 20 assists.
Savanah Pippin compiled 22 kills.
Bryleigh Nyswonger came up with 14 digs, while Jordyn Latimer recorded four digs, five kills, and 16 assists. Qierra Gregory netted nine digs. Lauryn Waldron had seven, and Cheyenne Gregory contributed three.
Latimer had four aces. Ashton Hoffman and Qierra Gregory served up two each, and Cheyenne Gregory finished with one. Pippin recorded eight blocks, while Grace Tucker, Anna McGlothlin and High all had two.
McGlothlin came up with a pair of kills, and Sydney Lawless complied a kill and a block.
Last Thursday, the Lady Panthers defeated White House Heritage in four sets — 14-25, 25-15, 25-23, 27-25.
“This was a good match,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “We fought back in the third and fourth sets and won, and that’s a big deal. We are happy with the district win.”
Portland trailed 19-14 in the third set before outscoring the Lady Patriots 11-6 to win.
In the final game, the Lady Panthers faced a 24-18 deficit before rebounding to win the set and the match.
High reached double figures in digs and assists with 22 each, while Nyswonger collected 27 and Cheyenne Gregory 17.
Qierra Gregory, Latimer, and Waldron all had seven digs. Anna McGlothlin recorded three, and Ashton Hoffman and Tucker had one each.
Pippin had a team high 15 kills, with High contributing nine and Waldron seven. McGlothlin finished with five, and Rayleigh Hester and Tucker had four and three, respectively.
Backing High’s 22 assists were Latimer with 14, Nyswonger with three and Hoffman with one. Latimer had a pair of aces, and High and Hoffman each netted one.
Portland travels to Lafayette on Thursday for a district rematch with Macon County and then will remain on the road with a contest at White House next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.