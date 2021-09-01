The Portland High School girls soccer team lost three of their four matches last week, with the lone win coming over Gallatin.
Lady Panther head coach Ryan Goostree, though disappointed with the defeats, believes that playing quality teams early on will help the team once district play opens.
“I was not happy about losing, but playing good teams on the front end of our schedule will help us identify some weaknesses in our play,” Goostree said. “It allows us some time to correct things before district play begins.”
Portland opened up the week with a 2-1 win over Gallatin.
Buk Mut scored both goals for the Lady Panthers.
“We were able to come out fast and get a goal early in the first half,” Goostree said. “Our girls moved the ball well and made adjustments for the second half.
“It was a great win for Portland, and it was good to see the changes we made from a previous match help us win this game.”
That win was followed by losses to Jefferson County 2-0, Silverdale Baptist 3-0 and Shelbyville 2-0 in last weekend’s Rocky Mountain Cup.
“Three games in three days started to wear our girls down,” Goostree said regarding the Shelbyville defeat. “These three games were in a tournament, and we were able to get everyone playing time on the field while also trying some different things offensively.
“All three teams were great competition, and we learned a lot about ourselves.”
